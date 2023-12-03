Mansur Yavaş applies to seek reelection as Ankara mayor

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş has officially submitted his candidacy application to the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in anticipation of next March’s municipal elections.

"Our biggest project was to spend what we earn from the people of Ankara to the people of [the capital] Ankara... We showed the whole world that Ankara can be governed honestly," Yavaş stated in a brief statement following his application.

CHP leader Özgür Özel had previously announced that, alongside Yavaş, Ekrem İmamoğlu in Istanbul and Özlem Çerçioğlu in the western province of Aydın would also be nominated again.

In the 2019 local elections, Yavaş secured victory with 51 percent of the votes, enjoying the support of the İYİ (Good) Party. His main rival, Mehmet Özhaseki, the candidate of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led People's Alliance, received 47 percent.

However, the İYİ Party had initially declared its intention to field its own candidates in key battlegrounds, including Ankara and Istanbul, for the upcoming elections. The relations between the CHP and İYİ Party strained following their joint defeat in the twin presidential and parliamentary elections in May.

Recent developments indicate a potential thaw in relations, with Yavaş meeting with İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener on Nov. 23, followed by Özel's visit on Nov. 30 to discuss local polls. After the meeting, CHP leader Özel publicly expressed his desire for cooperation during the upcoming elections, urging a reconsideration of the İYİ Party's decision.

In response, Akşener indicated that the matter would be discussed further during her party's general administrative board meeting scheduled for Dec. 4.

