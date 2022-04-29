Man receives two-year jail term for killing kitten

  • April 29 2022 07:00:00

Man receives two-year jail term for killing kitten

TRABZON
Man receives two-year jail term for killing kitten

In a first ruling on violence against animals in Turkey, a man accused of killing a 3-month-old kitten by “torture” has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The local court in the Black Sea region of Trabzon did not implement any “good conduct time” or “delay” in the punishment.

Local media alleged that Mahmut E., who is 36 years old, is said to be the first person to go to jail for such a crime.

“No one had ever been sentenced for violence against animals before. This will intimidate people a tiny bit,“ said Wngin Barın, a member of the Trabzon Animals Rights Society (TRAHAYKO).

According to local media, E. threw the kitten to the wall while quarreling with his wife at their house on Dec. 7, 2021. The kitten, which was taken for treatment, lost its life after 10 days.

E., who was sued following an official denunciation by TRAHAYKO, rejected the claims in the court, saying, “I was maddened by my wife. Thinking it was a pillow, I kicked something, and it hit the wall.”

Taking his wife’s complaints into consideration, the court gave the highest penalty to the man according to animal rights law.

“We know this decision won’t bring the kitten back, but at least he got a penalty of two years,” said Barın, who followed the court’s hearings for TRAHAYKO. “We hope this ruling will be a disincentive.”

“For us, good days come only at a time when nobody harms anybody,” he added.

ARTS & LIFE Spotify subscriber growth hampered by Russia exit

Spotify subscriber growth hampered by Russia exit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  2. Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

    Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

  3. Delivery time of 2nd S-400 system extended due to negotiations: Official

    Delivery time of 2nd S-400 system extended due to negotiations: Official

  4. EU defies gas ’blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine

    EU defies gas ’blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey
Recommended
Nature enthusiasts run to take photos of crown imperials

Nature enthusiasts run to take photos of crown imperials
Sakarya to attract tourists with ‘green tourism’: Mayor

Sakarya to attract tourists with ‘green tourism’: Mayor
Göbeklitepe may be made by aliens, says mayor

Göbeklitepe may be made by aliens, says mayor
Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop

Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop
Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season
Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price

Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price
WORLD Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel, which withdrew from the UN cultural agency UNESCO with the United States over alleged bias in 2019, has no objections to a US return, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

ECONOMY UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will be lower than expected at 1.8 percent this year due to the war in Ukraine, a UN body has said. 

SPORTS Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College basketball team weathered another valiant fightback from Unahotels Reggio Emilia to claim the FIBA Europe Cup title with a 90-74 second leg victory on the night of April 27.