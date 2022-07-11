Man quits academic career, settles in mountain village

  • July 11 2022 07:00:00

Man quits academic career, settles in mountain village

MERSİN
Man quits academic career, settles in mountain village

With a notion on his mind “all one need is a piece of land and 1,000 liras,” Hayrettin Çağrı Ezerer decided to leave the city life and his doctoral academic career behind to settle in his hometown in the southern province of Mersin.

Ezerer, 35-year-old, returned to his hometown six years ago, built a farm and continued his life at the summit of the Taurus Mountains.

“I was going to harvest the walnuts I bought with the last money in my pocket and move to the other part of Ecuador and continue my life there, but things turned out differently than I expected,” said Ezerer, who is now a certified organic farmer under his own brand.

“I decided to build the house myself by collecting the equipment needed for construction, after the high prices of the construction companies from which I requested quote for the house,” said Ezerer, adding that the prices of the materials and equipment he bought were one-tenth of the company’s quote.

Ezerer said that he was stuck on the mountain for 16 days after he moved to the village and came face to face with death.

“In a similar storm, I felt that my body could no longer stand it and I passed out from hypothermia,” he added.

What is meant by luxury matters, according to Ezerer.

“At the top of the mountain, our biggest luxury is the sky, riding a horse, removing a thorn from a chicken’s foot. You don’t live to work there,” he said.

“The loss of my father, my brother and my mother, one after another, embodied the distinction between matter and meaning,” said Ezerer, noting that it made him question the things he couldn’t do.

Turkish, man,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk

Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk
MOST POPULAR

  1. Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain

    Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain

  2. Turkish national basketball player weds in Aegean tourism hub

    Turkish national basketball player weds in Aegean tourism hub

  3. Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye

    Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye

  4. Greece gives citizenship to man sought by Türkiye

    Greece gives citizenship to man sought by Türkiye

  5. New booster shot appointments opened, says ministry

    New booster shot appointments opened, says ministry
Recommended
Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden

Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden
Building erected by lifting jack leans again: Locals

Building erected by lifting jack leans again: Locals
Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death
Endangered mountain sheep adapts back to nature

Endangered mountain sheep adapts back to nature
‘Examholic’ man enters 41st university exam in 59 years

‘Examholic’ man enters 41st university exam in 59 years
Teacher changed lives of youth by forming hockey team

Teacher changed lives of youth by forming hockey team
WORLD Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes.

ECONOMY Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins

Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins

Work for deep-sea pipelaying to transfer the natural gas found in the Black Sea has begun, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.