Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree

  • December 29 2021 07:00:00

Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree

CHESAPEAKE-The Associated Press
Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree

Officials in Virginia have closed a road in one neighborhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there.

Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree, on Bruin Drive, to stay inside on Dec. 27 and the general public to stay away from the area. Officials hope that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” will allow them to leave.

“Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs,” animal services officials said on Facebook. “This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area. That includes driving past the site.”

Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said dispatchers were first alerted to a possible bear sighting around 2 a.m. Monday, The Virginian-Pilot reported. Later that morning, officers saw the bears napping in the tree and closed off the area, he said.

Conservation officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources were responding to assess the situation.
Bears are very good climbers, and these four will likely climb down and walk away when they’re ready, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Chief of Wildlife Gray Anderson said.

“From what I’ve been told, a momma bear and three very healthy young cubs have made their way up a tree in a residential neighborhood,” Anderson said. “Our expectation is, if we leave them alone they’ll climb down and go back to their natural habitat.”


U.S.,

WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre
MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

    Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

  2. Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

    Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

  3. Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

    Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  5. TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

    TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik
Recommended
Sakıp Sabancı Museum’s new exhibition on Abdülmecid Efendi

Sakıp Sabancı Museum’s new exhibition on Abdülmecid Efendi
130-year-old time capsule found in base of statue of Confederate general

130-year-old time capsule found in base of statue of Confederate general
BIPO Marathon starts today

BIPO Marathon starts today
Healthy baby born to endangered orangutan

Healthy baby born to endangered orangutan
Karahantepe finds chosen as most important discovery of 2021

Karahantepe finds chosen as most important discovery of 2021
No culture, no future: Belgian artists decry rules

'No culture, no future': Belgian artists decry rules
WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

A Moscow court on Dec. 29 hears a case against the rights center of Memorial group, which chronicled Soviet-era purges, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the main organization in a watershed moment in Russia’s history.

ECONOMY Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Consumer prices went up due to the increase in currency exchange rates, but the rates have come down and the prices should follow, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Dec. 28.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.