Mali’s junta turns screw on foreign mining companies

Mali’s junta turns screw on foreign mining companies

BAMAKO
Mali’s junta turns screw on foreign mining companies

The CEO and two employees of Australian company Resolute Mining, which owns a gold mine in Mali, were detained while in Bamako to discuss disputes with the authorities, the firm has said. 

It is the second time in just over a month that employees of a foreign mining firm have been detained in Mali, as the ruling military junta seeks greater control over the lucrative sector.

CEO Terence Holohan and two of his colleagues "were in Bamako to hold discussions with the mining and tax authorities regarding general activities related to the company's business practices in Mali," the firm said in a statement on Nov. 11.

The Resolute executives were arrested at a hotel in the Malian capital and taken to a specialised unit set up by the junta to tackle corruption, and economic or financial crimes, a judiciary source told AFP.

They are being questioned over suspicions of false evidence and misappropriation of public goods, said a Resolute executive on condition of anonymity.

Resolute holds 80 percent of a subsidiary that owns the northwestern mine of Syama, with the Malian state controlling the remaining 20 percent.

Since seizing power, Mali's leaders have vowed to ensure a more equitable distribution of mining revenues.

Despite being one of the leading gold producers in Africa, the Sahel nation is also one of the poorest countries in the world.

Gold contributes a quarter of the national budget and three-quarters of export earnings.

Foreign companies, which dominate the mining sector, have recently faced tighter control by the junta.

Four employees of Canadian mining company Barrick Gold in Mali were detained for several days in September before being released.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

    Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

  2. Harris appears with Biden for first time since election defeat

    Harris appears with Biden for first time since election defeat

  3. France bans Palestinian flags during football match in Paris

    France bans Palestinian flags during football match in Paris

  4. Erdoğan says OIC's role key in stopping Israeli aggression

    Erdoğan says OIC's role key in stopping Israeli aggression

  5. Russian attacks kill six, injure 30 in Ukraine

    Russian attacks kill six, injure 30 in Ukraine
Recommended
Türkiyes clean energy steps seem ‘promising’: IEA chief

Türkiye's clean energy steps seem ‘promising’: IEA chief
Bitcoin hits record driven by Trump’s return to White House

Bitcoin hits record driven by Trump’s return to White House
Local auto production plunges 10 percent in October: Data

Local auto production plunges 10 percent in October: Data
Summit in Antalya to focus on AI in aviation industry

Summit in Antalya to focus on AI in aviation industry
Industrial activity remains weak, jobless rate stable

Industrial activity remains weak, jobless rate stable
Chinas shopping spree in spotlight as spending flags

China's shopping spree in spotlight as spending flags
WORLD Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

Arab and Muslim leaders called on Israel to withdraw fully from Arab territories it has occupied since 1967 to achieve "comprehensive" regional peace, during a joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Nov. 11.
ECONOMY Türkiyes clean energy steps seem ‘promising’: IEA chief

Türkiye's clean energy steps seem ‘promising’: IEA chief

The steps Türkiye is taking in clean energy are “very good and promising,” says Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿