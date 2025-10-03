Malatya to host Culture Route Festival

MALATYA

The Culture Route Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will be held in Malatya for the first time this year, bringing together concerts, exhibitions, theater plays and numerous events across 42 different venues from Oct. 4 to 12.

Preparations are underway for the main stage in the 100th Anniversary City Park. As the 16th stop of the nationwide festival, Malatya will host more than 350 events featuring the city’s history, culture, gastronomy and sports, with programs designed for both adults and children.

Malatya Governor Seddar Yavuz noted that for nine days, the city will be filled with events ranging from folk and classical Turkish music to theater and live performances.

Recalling that Malatya was among the provinces most affected by the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş, Yavuz said that they aim to revive the city in many aspects.

Highlighting the importance of cultural and artistic activities in Malatya, he added: “For nine days, different artists will take the stage at the 100th Anniversary City Park. There will be events and games for children. From theater and exhibitions to concerts and workshops, the festival will host a wide range of cultural and artistic activities. With recitations, hymns and concerts, the program has been designed to appeal to everyone’s taste. It is a festival that addresses all segments of society, where everyone can find something for themselves.”