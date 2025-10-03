Malatya to host Culture Route Festival

Malatya to host Culture Route Festival

MALATYA
Malatya to host Culture Route Festival

The Culture Route Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will be held in Malatya for the first time this year, bringing together concerts, exhibitions, theater plays and numerous events across 42 different venues from Oct. 4 to 12.

Preparations are underway for the main stage in the 100th Anniversary City Park. As the 16th stop of the nationwide festival, Malatya will host more than 350 events featuring the city’s history, culture, gastronomy and sports, with programs designed for both adults and children.

Malatya Governor Seddar Yavuz noted that for nine days, the city will be filled with events ranging from folk and classical Turkish music to theater and live performances.

Recalling that Malatya was among the provinces most affected by the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş, Yavuz said that they aim to revive the city in many aspects.

Highlighting the importance of cultural and artistic activities in Malatya, he added: “For nine days, different artists will take the stage at the 100th Anniversary City Park. There will be events and games for children. From theater and exhibitions to concerts and workshops, the festival will host a wide range of cultural and artistic activities. With recitations, hymns and concerts, the program has been designed to appeal to everyone’s taste. It is a festival that addresses all segments of society, where everyone can find something for themselves.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

    36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

  2. US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

    US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

  3. Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

    Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

  4. Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

    Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

  5. Three chefs, three feasts, one language

    Three chefs, three feasts, one language
Recommended
Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites
Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City
Three chefs, three feasts, one language

Three chefs, three feasts, one language
Jane Fonda relaunches Cold War-era free speech movement

Jane Fonda relaunches Cold War-era free speech movement
Jane Goodall: Crusader for chimpanzees and the planet

Jane Goodall: Crusader for chimpanzees and the planet
Italy police seize 21 suspected forged Dali artworks

Italy police seize 21 suspected forged Dali artworks
1,800-year-old agora discovered in Metropolis

1,800-year-old agora discovered in Metropolis
WORLD US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

U.S. forces carried out a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat off the coast of Venezuela on Friday, killing four people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
ECONOMY Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Economists predict that the currency swap agreement signed Thursday between the central banks of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates will spur growth in Türkiye's digital banking sector and encourage new investments from the Gulf region.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿