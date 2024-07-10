Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

MUĞLA

A major wildfire that started on the afternoon of July 8 in the southern province of Muğla’s Bodrum district reduced 100 hectares of forest land to ashes before firefighters managed to bring it under control following an intense 18-hour operation.

Muğla Governor İdris Akbıyık described the incident as “one of the most serious fires of 2024.” The blaze originated between the Pınarbelen and Kumköy neighborhoods around 2 p.m. local time.

The immediate response saw the mobilization of the fire brigade and the Forest Management Directorate, with over 400 personnel tackling the flames.

The firefighting operation was bolstered by 10 helicopters and eight airplanes. As night fell, the Turkish army joined the efforts, deploying two helicopters with night mobility capabilities.

“Fortunately, the fire did not break out in the evening and we were able to intervene from the air. Approximately 100 hectares of forest area was damaged,” Muğla Mayor Ahmet Aras stated. The containment efforts continued overnight, preventing further spread.

Within the dawn, aerial support resumed, and the fire was eventually contained and extinguished. The coordinated efforts of the teams ensured that the blaze was controlled, although cooling operations are still ongoing in the region.

Çanakkale fires destroy 2,625 football fields of forest

Çanakkale witnessed a devastating series of forest fires this summer, with a total of 132 incidents reported. The reports included 31 forest fires and 101 non-forest fires.

In June alone, forest fires scorched 658 hectares of land, while non-forest fires ravaged 1,217 hectares. Overall, the fires in June damaged an area equivalent to 2,625 football fields. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, the total area affected by fires reached 1,905 hectares.

Impacted areas include Ayvacık, Bayramiç, Biga, Yenice, Çan, Eceabat, Gelibolu and Lapseki.

In order to bolster firefighting capabilities, the region continues to prepare for the ongoing fire season with constant monitoring and rapid intervention strategies in place.