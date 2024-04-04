Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

ANKARA

Firefighting teams have brought a blaze at an industrial complex under control in the capital Ankara after 16 hours of efforts, with five people apprehended over their alleged links to the major fire.

Ignited on April 3 in an open area belonging to a recycling company, the blaze rapidly engulfed wastepaper and tires, exacerbated by strong wind gusts that propelled it into the surrounding area.

Local media captured photos of the billowing black plumes engulfing the skies over several districts in the city, portraying the magnitude of the disaster.

Following a 16-hour-operation, teams managed to extinguish the fire early April 4. Authorities launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire, noting thus far no loss of life or injuries, albeit acknowledging significant financial damage inflicted upon local businesses, without specifying an exact figure.

In the ongoing probe into the fire, five individuals were detained, with the prosecutor's office stating that witnesses identified them as responsible for igniting the blaze.

The Ankara fire followed a tragic incident in Istanbul on April 2, where a fire broke out during renovations at a nightclub, resulting in the death of 29 people and severe injury to one person.