Main opposition leader visits earthquake-hit region

  • January 31 2020 16:38:32

ELAZIĞ
Main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visited quake-hit Elazığ province on Jan. 31, 2020. (AA Photo)

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Jan. 31 visited Elazığ province and its districts that were hit by an earthquake which killed 41 people last week.

Turkey’s entire population was united over the earthquake in Elazığ province,” Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters.

An aftershock occurred while Kılıçdaroğlu answered the questions of members of the press.

He visited the region to “share the sorrow” of the quake victims, the CHP leader said.

Kılıçdaroğlu stated that they will try to listen to the citizens in the earthquake zone. “I hope that the destroyed buildings will be renewed in a short time,” he stated.

He said that 82 million people of Turkey – the entire population – “no matter what lifestyle they have, were united to solve this problem and share the pain.”

A 6.8-magnitude quake shook Elazığ on Jan. 24, causing 37 deaths in Elazığ and four in neighboring Malatya. According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), some 1,607 were injured and 45 were pulled from the rubble. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Syria and Georgia.

Municipalities under the main opposition party in Turkey provided “a great amount of aid” to regions affected by Jan. 24's deadly earthquake in eastern Elazığ province, the main opposition party head said earlier.

