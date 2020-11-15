Main opposition CHP slams MHP for starting legal action against its leader

  • November 15 2020 12:09:00

Main opposition CHP slams MHP for starting legal action against its leader

ANKARA
Main opposition CHP slams MHP for starting legal action against its leader

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has harshly lashed out at the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) for filing a criminal complaint against Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu over his political criticisms on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Three deputy leaders from the MHP started legal action against CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu, arguing that the main opposition leader’s recent statements were constituting a crime with an appeal for lifting his parliamentary immunity.

The MHP’s file included Kılıçdaroğlu’s addresses to his parliamentary group and some other public statements in which he slams the continued imprisonments of Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) former Co-Chair Selahattin Demirtaş and civil society activist Osman Kavala as well as the appointment of trustees to HDP-run municipalities and increased political influence on the judiciary.

As a result of the MHP’s move, a 10-page summary of proceedings against Kılıçdaroğlu was submitted to parliament which noted that a judicial proceeding in line with the Turkish Penal Code will be launched should his immunity be lifted.

CHP Deputy Leader Engin Özkoç criticized the MHP for acting as a “hitman” of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in a statement over the weekend.

“The MHP has to return to the realities of the country and should seek solutions to the problems of the people. Those who attempt to silence the opposition should never forget that neither our Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu nor our lawmakers will give up on telling the truths and protecting people’s interests,” Özkoç said.

CHP officials suggest that it was the first time that a political party leader is threatened to face prosecution for merely his political statements. The authority to launch a process about the summary of proceedings belongs to the office of the parliament speaker.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

    Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

  2. Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

    Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

  3. Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

    Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

  4. Turkish, Russian delegations complete technical talks on Karabakh

    Turkish, Russian delegations complete technical talks on Karabakh

  5. Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

    Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares
Recommended
President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey

President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey
CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

US policies on Turkey outweigh Biden’s thoughts on country: MHP

US policies on Turkey outweigh Biden’s thoughts on country: MHP
İYİ Party urges gov’t to avoid relying on personal companionship in US ties

İYİ Party urges gov’t to avoid relying on personal companionship in US ties
President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy

President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy
CHP proposes 4-leg strategy for strong economy

CHP proposes 4-leg strategy for strong economy

WORLD Ethiopians fleeing fighting return to famine-era Sudan camps

Ethiopians fleeing fighting return to famine-era Sudan camps

Two decades since Burhan Yussef left the Um Raquba camp where he had sought refuge from devastating famine in his homeland of Ethiopia, the 77-year-old is returning.    
ECONOMY ASEAN, China, other partners set worlds biggest trade pact

ASEAN, China, other partners set world's biggest trade pact

China and 14 other countries agreed on Nov. 15 to set up the world's largest trading bloc, encompassing nearly a third of all economic activity, in a deal many in Asia are hoping will help hasten a recovery from the shocks of the pandemic.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus

Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe announced on Nov. 14 that their forward Enner Valencia tested positive for the novel coronavirus.