Main opposition CHP slams AKP’s bill on bar associations

  • June 30 2020 15:52:00

Main opposition CHP slams AKP’s bill on bar associations

ANKARA
Main opposition CHP slams AKP’s bill on bar associations

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on June 30 slammed a recent submitted bill by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on changing the structure of bar associations by the formation of alternative associations.

“Why are you dividing the bar associations. A city will not have two governors and a country will not have two finance ministers. You are establishing bar associations according to persons and politics. This is a step taken towards splitting the country,” Kılıçdaroğlu said during a speech at his party’s parliamentary group in capital Ankara.

The said bill has been submitted to parliament by the AKP on June 30.

They are separating bar associations, Kılıçdaroğlu said, because of their “opposition to the ruling party” and their “ethnic identities.”

“This separation of bar associations is treason,” he said.

“The bar heads started a march. In Ankara, there was a barricade of police officers where the bar heads were. The police are not to blame here. They instruct the police and they follow them [orders],” he said.

The CHP leader was referring to the march presidents of bar associations and attorneys started to demonstrate against the amendment.

Some 58 bar associations, which were marching from their provinces against the planned legislative amendment, reached Ankara on June 22. The bar associations launched a sit-in after the police blocked them from entering Ankara over a ban by the governorate of the capital.

“The state should not do this. [Ankara Mayor] Mr. Mansur [Yavaş] sent tents [to the area] but they did not allow it. They did not give water until it was discussed. They did not give chairs or food. Are these [people] enemies? If you govern the state with feelings of vengeance, this situation emerges,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also called on Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and asked how he will defend the bar associations in the event that they get separated based on “faith” and “ethnicity,” indicating that the law could pave the way for groups from the same faith or ethnicity to form their own bars.

Last week, the MHP leader criticized the bar associations’ march, aimed at protesting the bill which had not been submitted yet, dubbing it as a “chaos march.” Bahçeli had said that the way to defend one’s rights do not include marching, but rather showing “democratic virtue with rightminded dialogues.”

“Bar associations are not foundations. Lawyers have separate foundations. If there will be a matter of perpetuity in this country, it will be generated from these steps,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Turkey, Kılıçaroğlu,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Only 8 in 1,000 people are immune to coronavirus in Turkey: Doctor

    Only 8 in 1,000 people are immune to coronavirus in Turkey: Doctor

  2. Turkey to extend coronavirus wage supports by a month

    Turkey to extend coronavirus wage supports by a month

  3. Turkey ‘should prepare for European green deal’

    Turkey ‘should prepare for European green deal’

  4. First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job

    First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job

  5. Turkey conducts largest narcotics op in its history: Interior minister

    Turkey conducts largest narcotics op in its history: Interior minister
Recommended
Ruling AKP submits bill to overhaul structure of bar associations

Ruling AKP submits bill to overhaul structure of bar associations

Turkish women not represented enough in politics: CHP leader

Turkish women not represented enough in politics: CHP leader
Ruling party discusses amendment it seeks in law on attorneys with opposition parties

Ruling party discusses amendment it seeks in law on attorneys with opposition parties
Main opposition CHP to hold general convention on July 25-26

Main opposition CHP to hold general convention on July 25-26
MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş
Turkish Parliament quashes results of 1960 coup trial

Turkish Parliament quashes results of 1960 coup trial
WORLD Nearly ten years of war: Europe must continue to support the Syrian people: Op-ed

Nearly ten years of war: Europe must continue to support the Syrian people: Op-ed

The conflict in Syria is entering its tenth year. Ten years of war, suffering and grief. And it’s still not over. Syrians continue to live in fear and despair, their future held hostage. While the war forced half the population to flee their homes in the past decade, those who stayed behind are facing an unprecedented economic crisis and the threat of the Coronavirus.
ECONOMY Foreign debt stock totals $431 bln end-March

Foreign debt stock totals $431 bln end-March

Turkey's gross external debt stock reached $431 billion at the end of March, the country’s Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on June 30. 
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.