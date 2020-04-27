Main opposition CHP proposes board for pandemic-exit strategy

  • April 27 2020 16:26:00

Main opposition CHP proposes board for pandemic-exit strategy

ANKARA
Main opposition CHP proposes board for pandemic-exit strategy

Turkey's main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on April 27 proposed to establish a new board by the government for studying strategies on pandemic-exit.

“New expert teams should be established for the exit of the outbreak,” the party's spokesperson Faik Öztrak said told a press conference.

Other countries have established such boards to draw up strategies to be implemented in the period of easing pandemic measures so that would prevent a second wave.

Turkey should advance the current board with new experts to study on this strategy or should form a new board, the spokesperson said.

This strategy should be shared with the people and the parliament shall be informed as well, he said.

Öztrak also criticized the 1,000 Turkish Liras (about $143) of financial aid, distributed to the citizens in need, saying that such a "limited support" will have no cure for the compulsory expenditures of these households.

Officials are working on devising possible plans to pave the way for easing outbreak restrictions in light of the comments Health Minister Fahrettin Koca made recently when he said cases may plateau soon.

Turkey can reach the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in one week or 10 days, Koca said on April 17 following a meeting with the Science Board.

Koca added that the number of cases will start to decrease in two or three weeks.

If the number of new cases does not fluctuate and follow a path, as Koca suggested, returning to some sort of normalcy could be possible after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan and that is set to take place between May 23 and May 26 this year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Religious authority’s statement on LGBT sparks debate in Turkey

Religious authority’s statement on LGBT sparks debate in Turkey
Foreign tourists stranded in Turkey seek to return home

Foreign tourists stranded in Turkey seek to return home
Demand for private jets picks up amid outbreak

Demand for private jets picks up amid outbreak
Turkey sends food aid to Uganda amid coronavirus

Turkey sends food aid to Uganda amid coronavirus
Turkey nabs over 400 people for social media posts about coronavirus

Turkey nabs over 400 people for social media posts about coronavirus
Central Anatolia’s ‘evil eye talisman’ Lake Meke dries out

Central Anatolia’s ‘evil eye talisman’ Lake Meke dries out
WORLD Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on April 27 urged a main separatist group that declared self-rule in the south to rescind its move, saying it was an "escalatory action" at a time all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.
ECONOMY Limited pandemic impact on Turkey’s automotive sector expected: Trade group

Limited pandemic impact on Turkey’s automotive sector expected: Trade group

The turnover loss of the Turkish automotive sector due to the coronavirus crisis will be limited to $5 billion, according to the Transport Vehicles Supply Industry Association (TAYSAD).

SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 