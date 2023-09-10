Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has marked the 100th anniversary of its founding, with party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, and fellow party members visiting Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye and CHP founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Kılıçdaroğlu led the CHP delegation in laying a wreath at the mausoleum, while the group observed a moment of silence in remembrance.

Kılıçdaroğlu also signed the special Anıtkabir guestbook, where he expressed his deep reverence for Atatürk's vision and the enduring values of the CHP.

"Great Atatürk, Mr. President... Your vision of creating an advanced and contemporary nation has paved the way for the CHP's lasting legacy. As the founder of the Turkish Republic and our party, your unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, social justice and secularism and your forward-thinking continue to inspire us," his inscription read.

"We continue our struggle for the peace and prosperity of our nation, with the awareness of carrying this vision to the future and creating a more equal, just and inclusive society," Kılıçdaroğlu wrote.

The CHP delegation continued their tribute by laying a wreath at the grave of İsmet İnönü, the second president of Türkiye and former CHP leader. The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence in honor of İnönü's contributions.

Founded in 1923, the CHP holds the distinction of being the oldest active political party in Türkiye. For a significant portion of its early history, it remained in power from 1923 to 1950, primarily under the leadership of Atatürk and İnönü. During this period, the party initiated several reform packages with the promise of transforming Türkiye into a modern society.

Following a period of closure during the military regime after the 1980 coup, the party reemerged onto the political scene in 1992.