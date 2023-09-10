Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding

Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding

ANKARA
Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has marked the 100th anniversary of its founding, with party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, and fellow party members visiting Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye and CHP founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Kılıçdaroğlu led the CHP delegation in laying a wreath at the mausoleum, while the group observed a moment of silence in remembrance.

Kılıçdaroğlu also signed the special Anıtkabir guestbook, where he expressed his deep reverence for Atatürk's vision and the enduring values of the CHP.

"Great Atatürk, Mr. President... Your vision of creating an advanced and contemporary nation has paved the way for the CHP's lasting legacy. As the founder of the Turkish Republic and our party, your unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, social justice and secularism and your forward-thinking continue to inspire us," his inscription read.

"We continue our struggle for the peace and prosperity of our nation, with the awareness of carrying this vision to the future and creating a more equal, just and inclusive society," Kılıçdaroğlu wrote.

The CHP delegation continued their tribute by laying a wreath at the grave of İsmet İnönü, the second president of Türkiye and former CHP leader. The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence in honor of İnönü's contributions.

Founded in 1923, the CHP holds the distinction of being the oldest active political party in Türkiye. For a significant portion of its early history, it remained in power from 1923 to 1950, primarily under the leadership of Atatürk and İnönü. During this period, the party initiated several reform packages with the promise of transforming Türkiye into a modern society.

Following a period of closure during the military regime after the 1980 coup, the party reemerged onto the political scene in 1992.

opposition party,

TÜRKIYE Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding

Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding
LATEST NEWS

  1. Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding

    Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding

  2. İzmir marks 101st liberation anniversary

    İzmir marks 101st liberation anniversary

  3. CHP deputy probed over remarks on Turkish army

    CHP deputy probed over remarks on Turkish army

  4. China emerges from deflation as prices rebound

    China emerges from deflation as prices rebound

  5. Six dead, 25 injured as truck crashes into funeral crowd

    Six dead, 25 injured as truck crashes into funeral crowd
Recommended
CHP deputy probed over remarks on Turkish army

CHP deputy probed over remarks on Turkish army
İYİ Party to run solely in all provinces in municipal polls

İYİ Party to run solely in all provinces in municipal polls
Erdoğan calls for unity on republics centenary

Erdoğan calls for unity on republic's centenary
Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor
AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7
HDP elects new leaders at convention

HDP elects new leaders at convention
WORLD Rescues underway in flood-hit Greek towns as toll rises to 11

Rescues underway in flood-hit Greek towns as toll rises to 11

Firefighters backed by the army were rescuing hundreds of people Saturday in villages in central Greece blocked off by floods, as the toll rose to 11 dead.

ECONOMY China emerges from deflation as prices rebound

China emerges from deflation as prices rebound

China's consumer price index rebounded in August as the world's second-largest economy emerged from deflation, official data showed, despite sluggish domestic consumption that is complicating the country's post-COVID economic recovery.

SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.