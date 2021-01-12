CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president

  • January 12 2021 16:21:00

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to launch a counter lawsuit against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the nation’s leader launched a complaint against the opposition leader over his recent remarks.

“He filed a lawsuit [of compensation of] 1 million liras… I am filing a lawsuit for [a compensation of] 1 lira,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on Jan. 12, speaking ahead of a Party Assembly meeting of the CHP.

Kılıçdaroğlu recalled that ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials criticized the CHP leader for his remarks which the politician identified Erdoğan as “so-called president.”

The argument that such a statement is not proper for “an elected president” is not convincing, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“The election does not assign a president. One wins the election to become president, then one has to read the oath in parliament in Article 103 of the Constitution. As long as you stick to that oath, you are the president of 83 million, nobody can object to that,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu said he and his party have always respected the will of the nation, but “the person chosen by the nation should be respectful to the nation” as well.

“Respect must be mutual. If there is no mutual respect, there is no respect. Did he stick to this oath?” Kılıçdaroğlu asked.

Erdoğan filed a lawsuit against the main opposition leader on Jan. 11 for the latter’s statement “so-called president” and demanded one million liras in compensation. Erdoğan also filed a criminal complaint with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against Kılıçdaroğlu for “insulting the president.”

Kılıçdaroğlu on Jan. 10 referred to Erdoğan as a “so-called president,” while criticizing the president for targeting opposition newspaper daily Sözcü.

