Main opposition CHP leader objects to HDP closure case

TEKİRDAĞ

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said he stands against the closure of political parties, amid a lawsuit filed for the closure of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).



“If we are defending democracy, we have to abandon a process such as the closure of political parties and the dissolution of political parties,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on March 18, speaking in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ.



He stressed that the constitution says, “Political parties are indispensable elements of democracy.”



“That means; each political party interprets political views, economic views, and social views according to itself and shares it with the public,” he said.



A political party that receives the support of the people survives, another that does not get the support of the people are “thrown into the trash of history,” the leader said.



He recalled that the CHP was also closed in the past. “Our party was also closed. In the past, we had buildings in all provinces and districts when the Republic was founded. Our assets were seized. Our archives were seized. Our buildings were seized. But we have not given up on the struggle for democracy,” he stated.



Defending democracy means “defending human rights. Defending democracy means defending freedom,” the CHPs leader said.



Pointing out that it is wrong to do politics through identity, lifestyle and belief, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “When you make politics over identity, lifestyle, belief, you polarize the society, you make the society fight. In democracies, these do not happen. Normally, these are prohibited in all democracies.”



Kılıçdaroğlu said the society is divided in Turkey. “Those who are responsible are those who govern the country,” he noted.