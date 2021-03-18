Main opposition CHP leader objects to HDP closure case

  • March 18 2021 15:13:39

Main opposition CHP leader objects to HDP closure case

TEKİRDAĞ
Main opposition CHP leader objects to HDP closure case

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said he stands against the closure of political parties, amid a lawsuit filed for the closure of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

“If we are defending democracy, we have to abandon a process such as the closure of political parties and the dissolution of political parties,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on March 18, speaking in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ.

He stressed that the constitution says, “Political parties are indispensable elements of democracy.”

“That means; each political party interprets political views, economic views, and social views according to itself and shares it with the public,” he said.

A political party that receives the support of the people survives, another that does not get the support of the people are “thrown into the trash of history,” the leader said.

He recalled that the CHP was also closed in the past. “Our party was also closed. In the past, we had buildings in all provinces and districts when the Republic was founded. Our assets were seized. Our archives were seized. Our buildings were seized. But we have not given up on the struggle for democracy,” he stated.

Defending democracy means “defending human rights. Defending democracy means defending freedom,” the CHPs leader said.

Pointing out that it is wrong to do politics through identity, lifestyle and belief, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “When you make politics over identity, lifestyle, belief, you polarize the society, you make the society fight. In democracies, these do not happen. Normally, these are prohibited in all democracies.”

Kılıçdaroğlu said the society is divided in Turkey. “Those who are responsible are those who govern the country,” he noted.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

    Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

  2. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  3. Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

    Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

  4. Political ban on 600 HDP members sought in dissolution indictment

    Political ban on 600 HDP members sought in dissolution indictment

  5. Turkey marks 106th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory

    Turkey marks 106th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory
Recommended
TPAO executives to escape EU sanctions over drilling

TPAO executives to escape EU sanctions over drilling
MHP leader welcomes case seeking closure of HDP

MHP leader welcomes case seeking closure of HDP
Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister

Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister
Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue
Fire ravages village in northeastern province

Fire ravages village in northeastern province
Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month
WORLD Takes one to know one: Putin mocks Biden over killer comment

'Takes one to know one': Putin mocks Biden over 'killer' comment

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" - saying "it takes one to know one" - as ties between Moscow and Washington sank to new lows.
ECONOMY Central Bank hikes main interest rate to 19%

Central Bank hikes main interest rate to 19%

Turkey’s central bank on March 18 hiked its main interest rate by a higher-than-expected 200 basis points to 19 percent to counter rising inflation and the dropping value of the lira.
SPORTS Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş qualified for the Ziraat Turkish Cup final after defeating Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on March 16. 