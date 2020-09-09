Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Marmara Sea

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Marmara Sea off northwestern Turkey early on Sept. 9, according to the country’s disaster agency.

The quake struck at a depth of 9.9 kilometers (6.15 miles) around 12.57 a.m. local time (2157GMT) around 8.2 kilometers (5 miles) offshore of Şarköy district in Tekirdağ province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It was also felt in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.