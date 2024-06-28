Madrid to use flamenco to draw tourists in from the heat

Madrid to use flamenco to draw tourists in from the heat

MADRID
Madrid to use flamenco to draw tourists in from the heat

Madrid city hall said on June 26 it will offer free flamenco shows at air conditioned museums during the hottest hours of the day to encourage tourists to seek shelter from the heat.

Spain endured its second-hottest year on record in 2023 and temperatures in Madrid regularly top 40 degrees Celsius during the summer months, when tourists from around the world flock to the city. Over 1.6 million tourists visited the Spanish capital last July and August.

While temperatures in the morning are bearable, even Madrid's central Retiro Park "is hot at 3 p.m. The best places to take refuge are air conditioned, and that means museums, cinemas and libraries," said Madrid's city councilor for culture and tourism, Marta Rivera de la Cruz.

To draw tourist indoors, Madrid's three main museums — the Prado, the Reina Sofia and the Thyssen — as well as the Royal Collections Gallery next to the royal palace will offer free flamenco shows every day from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. during July and August, she added.

The shows will features internationally renowned performers such as Yolanda Osuna and Eduardo Guerrero.

Public libraries will also offer humorous monologue shows and concerts in the early afternoon, while cinemas will offer reduced rates for screenings before 5 p.m.

The measure "will not involve any additional energy expenditure" since these venues were already air conditioned, said Rivera de la Cruz.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Aid groups press to stop Sudan man-made famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve

    Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve

  2. World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

    World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

  3. Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

    Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

  4. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  5. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower
Recommended
Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion
Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower
Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei
Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director
Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life

Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life
E coli warning before UKs Henley regatta

E coli warning before UK's Henley regatta
Ballerina Alessandra Ferri debatably takes final stage in New York

Ballerina Alessandra Ferri debatably takes final stage in New York
WORLD Aid groups press to stop Sudan man-made famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups are warning that Sudan's "man-made famine" could be even worse than feared, with the most catastrophic death toll the world has seen in decades, without more global pressure on warring generals.
ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿