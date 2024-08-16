Madonna to celebrate 66th birthday at Pompeii

ROME
Madonna will celebrate her 66th birthday with a private evening tour of the famed Italian archaeological site at Pompeii, officials said.

Naples Prefect Michele Di Bari denied Italian media speculation the singer was planning a big birthday bash at the ancient city, destroyed in A.D. 79 when Mount Vesuvius erupted. But he confirmed Madonna was planning a private evening tour on Friday that was purely cultural in nature.

“She loves Pompeii, loves the archaeological park, and can’t wait to come,” he told reporters Tuesday.

For decades, archaeologists have been excavating the ruins of Pompeii, regularly uncovering beautifully preserved frescoes, pottery and, just this week, a new set of human remains.

Madonna, whose family hails from Italy’s Abruzzo region, has been in Italy for several days, reportedly as a guest of designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

On Tuesday evening, she was filmed taking an evening walk in the Ligurian resort of Portofino wearing black lace and carrying an umbrella. She later dined with her two daughters and entourage at Portofino’s famous Puny Restaurant on the main piazza.

Madonna ended her respective “Celebration Tour” in May with a free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

