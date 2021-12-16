Machinery exports up 25 percent to $21 billion

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s machinery exports, including free zones, reached $21 billion in the first 11 months of this year – up 25 percent year on year and 19 percent from the same period in 2019, according to the Machinery Exporters Association (MAİB).

Germany was Turkey’s top machinery exports market with $2.6 billion and a share of 14 percent in this period,

MAİB head Kutlu Karavelioğlu said. It was followed by the United States and the United Kingdom, which paid

more than $1 billion for Turkish machinery imports in the same period.

At the end of the year, machinery imports of Italy and France are also expected to exceed the threshold of $1 billion, said Karavelioğlu.

“We will post an increase of nearly 28 percent in machinery exports to Europe at the end of the year. Thus, in the

European market that we make 60 percent of our exports, we will continue to increase our market share against our competitors in the Far East,” he said.

Turkey’s machinery exports reached $17.1 billion in 2020, marking a decrease of 4 percent due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish machinery manufacturers sent 3.1 million tons of goods to more than 200 countries last year.