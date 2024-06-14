LVMH, Accor team up to develop Orient Express brand

LVMH, Accor team up to develop Orient Express brand

PARIS
LVMH, Accor team up to develop Orient Express brand

French hotel group Accor and luxury goods giant LVMH have said they had entered into a "strategic partnership" to develop the fabled Orient Express brand.

LVMH will team up with Accor through "a strategic investment in the Orient Express brand, in the company that will operate the future hotels and trains, and in the entity that will own the two sailing ships", the companies said.

The first ship is currently under construction in France, and the two groups will continue to search together for a third partner for the venture.

Accor acquired the Orient Express brand in 2022. Financial terms of the June 13’s deal were not publicised.

The legendary luxury train, the Orient Express, operated between 1883 and 1977 and linked Paris to Istanbul.

"Orient Express is a legend ever since its creation 140 years ago," Sebastien Bazin, Accor group chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

"With LVMH today, we are opening a new chapter in this exciting journey, with the ambition of exploring new horizons and embodying the audacity and creative passion that drive our groups."

Bernard Arnault, LVMH group chairman and CEO, said the partnership aimed to accelerate "the renewal of this travel icon".

"Orient Express epitomises the art of refined living and the audacity that drives each of our Houses," he added in the statement.

Accor is planning to open luxury hotels under the Orient Express name in Rome and Venice, and the launch of the first Orient Express sailing ship is set for 2026.

LVMH already operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express luxury train service through its subsidiary, Belmond.

AccorHotels,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

    Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

  2. Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

    Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

  3. 93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

    93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

  4. Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

    Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

  5. Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

    Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Recommended
FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets
Israels economic war chokes occupied West Bank

Israel's 'economic war' chokes occupied West Bank
IMF approves over $500 million for Costa Rica

IMF approves over $500 million for Costa Rica
Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official

Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official
Government plans new package to boost tax revenues

Government plans new package to boost tax revenues
China criticizes Türkiye for additional tariff on cars

China criticizes Türkiye for additional tariff on cars
Average home price 3.4 million liras in Türkiye: Study

Average home price 3.4 million liras in Türkiye: Study
WORLD Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

The international Ukraine peace summit focused Sunday on food security, avoiding a nuclear disaster and returning deported children from Russia as countries outlined building blocks towards ending the war.

ECONOMY FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

U.S. air regulators are investigating whether there are safety risks after titanium with counterfeit authentication wound up on commercial jets, officials have said.

SPORTS Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye can expect a wave of support from the Turkish-German community at Euro 2024, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.
﻿