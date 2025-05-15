Luxury brand Dior says client data stolen in cyberattack

PARIS
French luxury brand Dior has said that cyberattackers had stolen data about its customers but insisted that no financial information was involved.

The key LVMH subsidiary is the latest in a string of big name European retailers to be hit by cyberattacks.

Dior released a statement after Le Monde newspaper said that clients in Asia alerting them to the information theft that was reported to have happened in January.

"The House of Dior recently discovered that an unauthorised third party accessed certain customer data we hold. We immediately took steps to contain this incident," said the statement.

Dior did not say how many customers were involved but it insisted that no financial information, such as bank card numbers, were on the database accessed.

"We are in the process of informing customers affected by this incident,” it added. 

According to Le Monde, the stolen information included the names, email and postal addresses and telephone numbers of clients.

Dior is one of the two key brands for LVMH along with Louis Vuitton and in 2024 had turnover of 8.7 billion euros ($9.7 billion), according to HSBC bank.

Cyber gangs have increasingly targeted luxury brands and retailers in recent months.

British retailer Marks and Spencer said on Tuesday that some personal data of customers was stolen in a cyberattack that has crippled its online services for weeks.

The luxury department store Harrods and the Co-op food chain have also been hit in recent weeks.

