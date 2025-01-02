Lost Phrygian temple unearthed in Amasya

Archaeologists have discovered a temple dedicated to the Phrygian mother goddess Kubaba during the excavations at the Oluz Höyük mound in the Central Black Sea province of Amasya.

Previous digs at the site, dating back to the seventh century B.C., have uncovered Median-era structures, including a fire temple.

Şevket Dönmez from Istanbul University’s Archaeology Department, who has led the excavation for 18 years, described Oluz Höyük as a “layered history book.”

He explained that the site has been a religious center since the Hittite era, with evidence such as depictions of bulls — symbols of the Hittite storm god.

Highlighting this year’s breakthrough, Dönmez stated, “We uncovered the sacred chamber of the Kubaba temple, complete with the goddess’s symbolic sacred stone. With the discovery, a lost temple in Anatolia has been found.” Around the temple, numerous perforated bone objects — likely ritual tools used by priests during ceremonies — were also found.

