Long drought threatens agricultural production

ISTANBUL

The drought Türkiye has been experiencing the past couple of months is threatening agricultural production.

Rainfall in January across Türkiye saw the lowest levels in the last 24 years.

According to the January phenological assessment provided by the Turkish Grain Board (TMO), the amount of rainfall received in January was insufficient and the continuation of this low rainfall would affect the yield and quality of cultivated crops (cereals, pulses).

TMO’s assessments showed that the Southeastern Anatolia Region received 94 percent less rainfall than normal, and the Central Anatolia Region received 70 percent less rainfall.

“The amount of precipitation received by the regions in January was insufficient, and if this situation continues in the coming months, it is anticipated that it will cause a decrease in yield and quality," according to the board.

Particularly the province of Konya, dubbed the granary of the Central Anatolia Region, which accounts for 37 percent of Türkiye wheat cultivation, is sounding the alarm.

Meteorological drought continues in Konya, and with the continuation of drought in the coming period, hydrological and agricultural drought may become evident,” said TMO.

“As of now, agricultural drought is not an issue for cereals. In fields where germination has not yet occurred due to insufficient rainfall and late planting, it is anticipated that germination will occur with sufficient rainfall,” it added.

The Southeastern Anatolia Region, which provides 15 percent of wheat planting, is struggling with drought. Rainfall in February and March will be the determining factor for yield in the region, according to the board’s assessment.

In 2024, production of cereals and other field crops (except fodder crops) decreased by 5 percent from the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed in December.

Cereals and other crop production amounted to 75.5 million tons.

Cereals production alone decreased by 7.5 percent in 2024 compared with the previous year to around 39 million tons.

Wheat production dropped by 5.5 percent annually to 20.8 million tons, while barley production was down by 12 percent to 8.1 million tons.