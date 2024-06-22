London's V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, 'fashion legend'

London's V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, 'fashion legend'

LONDON
Londons V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, fashion legend

In 1987, Naomi Campbell became the first black model to grace the cover of U.K. Vogue in 20 years, and her trailblazing career is now being recognized by London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Campbell was such a fixture on catwalks in the 1990s that she was referred to by her first name only, just like fellow supermodels Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

She remains a highly influential figure in the industry and is the first supermodel to have a V&A exhibition dedicated to her.

The "NAOMI In Fashion" show, which opens tomorrow, explores the dozens of looks that have marked the history of fashion during Campbell's 40-year career.

Born in 1970, Campbell saw herself as a dancer, like her mother, when she was a child.

Aged 15, an agent spotted her in London's Covent Garden and two years later she had already appeared on several fashion magazine covers and in shows in New York, Milan and Paris.

Some have questioned the choice of the V&A, a revered art and design museum, to dedicate an exhibition to a model.

But curator Sonnet Stanfill said: "The best fashion models are not simply models. They serve as creative inspiration and they are creative collaborators.

"Naomi Campbell's peerless walk and her alchemy in front of the camera are the stuff of fashion legend," she added.

Stanfill interviewed the model for hours as part of her preparation for the exhibition.

"She has an incredible memory. She remembers where she was when she was wearing something, who she was with, where she went out that night," she added.

She was also allowed to dig through Campbell's personal collection, including accessories, photos, clothes and even Concorde tickets between London and New York.

A section is dedicated to the great fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who died in 2017, with whom she lived from the age of 16 when she was in Paris and whom she called "papa."

He found a muse in what he called her "perfect body."

Campbell also praises designer Yves Saint Laurent in the show, whom she said "really helped women of color and changed the course of my career."

"God bless Yves," she added in quotes that appear on the label describing the feather dress the London-born model wore for a 1987 autumn/winter show, her first for the French designer.

Saint Laurent famously threatened to withdraw his advertising from Vogue if it did not place Campbell on the front of its French magazine in 1988. As a result, she became its first black cover star.

The show also features magazine front-pages projected onto the wall and video broadcasts of her best-known shows for the biggest fashion houses.

Designer Vivienne Westwood's 1993-era look, which required Campbell to wear 15-centimetre (six-inch) platform shoes, is also on display.

The shoes infamously led to her taking a tumble on the catwalk, with the picture of her laughing after her fall from grace going around the world, helping to soften her icy image.

Pioneering 

Campbell did have a reputation for her temper. In 2007, she was sentenced to five days of community service in New York after having thrown her phone at an assistant.

The paparazzi were waiting every morning she turned up for her community service, and a symbol of her defiance is featured in the exhibition.

"When the last day came, I decided I wanted to walk out and leave with my head held up high. I chose to wear this," she said, pointing to a Dolce & Gabanna evening dress.

But it is her pioneering work in opening up the industry to black models, which began in 1988 when she campaigned for equal pay, that underpins the exhibition.

While this is a retrospective, Campbell, now 54, continues to model, recently appearing on the catwalk for Burberry.

The exhibition ends with tips on how to "walk like Naomi," with a podium set up for budding supermodels to practice on.

"Shoulders back... move with the music" and "focus your gaze on the camera," she advises.

fashion icon,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

    UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

  2. Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

    Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

  3. Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

    Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

  4. Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

    Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

  5. Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

    Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Recommended
Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Stonehenge not visibly damaged by protest paint

Stonehenge not visibly damaged by protest paint
Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88

Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88
Safari on foot

Safari on foot
Turkish mythology to be released as game

Turkish mythology to be released as game
‘Fancy Dance’ with Lily Gladstone balances heartbreak, humor

‘Fancy Dance’ with Lily Gladstone balances heartbreak, humor
WORLD UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

A Swiss court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday, branding them "selfish" for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.
ECONOMY Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

In the pampas, Argentina's vast and fertile grasslands outside Buenos Aires, grain silos overflow with this year's harvest, but nobody is selling just yet.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿