London Fashion Week opens with party and second-hand runways

London Fashion Week opens with party and second-hand runways

LONDON
London Fashion Week opens with party and second-hand runways

A hotly anticipated party thrown by high-street retailer H&M and pop star Charli XCX was set to shake things up as London Fashion Week opened on Sept. 12, along with two shows focused on sustainability.

The LFW Spring/Summer 2025 schedule, which runs until Sept. 17, had been set for weeks when the Swedish fast-fashion giant burst onto the scene announcing a collaboration with the British singer, overshadowing big-name designers.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is celebrating London Fashion Week's 40th anniversary and vying to remain relevant to younger audiences after an exodus of designers over the past two decades.

Ahead of the H&M party, the fashion week frenzy kicked off Thursday in another vein with two shows featuring second-hand clothing to encourage sustainability in the fashion industry, one of the world's biggest polluters.

Online auction platform eBay put on its "Endless Runway" catwalk with "pre-loved" designer clothes that were sold on the second-hand website's live shopping platform at the same time as the show.

And the Oxfam charity returned with its "Style for Change" runway, partnering for the first time with second-hand online marketplace Vinted for a buzzing catwalk featuring clothes picked out by designer Bay Garnett from Oxfam warehouses.

The catwalk aimed to showcase the "joy and innovation of second-hand fashion" and "break the stigma that still might be associated" with it, a Vinted spokesperson said ahead of the show.

The runway featured models donning playful textures and clashing patterns, with something for everyone. Some of the clothes will be available to buy on Vinted after the show.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

    Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

  2. Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

    Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

  3. Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

    Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

  4. Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

    Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

  5. Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

    Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Recommended
Ceremony held in New York to return Turkish artifacts

Ceremony held in New York to return Turkish artifacts
Restaurant committed to simplicity

Restaurant committed to simplicity
Van Gogh Sunflowers brought together in London show

Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show
A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated

A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated
Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home

Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home
Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species

Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species
WORLD Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine fire long-range Western-supplied missiles into Russia, a plan that sparked dire threats from Moscow of a war with NATO.
ECONOMY Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿