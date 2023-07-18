Locals raise concerns as tourists ignore measures for sea turtles

ANTALYA
With scores of tourists hitting the beaches in the tourism hotspot of Antalya to cool off the summer heat, many locals and authorities have raised concerns over people hanging their belongings on wooden fences raised to protect Caretta caretta eggs in the Konyaaltı district.

The loggerhead sea turtles, which are among the protected marine species, recently reached Konyaaltı Beach to lay eggs.

As a result, wooden stakes were put around the nest to prevent damage to eggs in the area where hundreds of vacationers swim and sunbathe by the diving center staff at the beach.

It was reported that some vacationers hung their wet towels and clothing on the fence around the nest, abusing the protection measures.

Mehmet Kozan, one of the employees of the diving center, told local media that even though the staff are surveilling the nests day and night, some people still fail to comply with the measures, as there is no legal deterrence for such acts.

“We are waiting for the hatchlings to come out of the nest healthy, though some people on the beach hang wet clothes to dry them out on the wooden fence around the nest despite our constant warnings.”

