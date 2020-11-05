Locally developed virus vaccine administered to first volunteer

  • November 05 2020 15:20:00

Locally developed virus vaccine administered to first volunteer

KAYSERİ 
Locally developed virus vaccine administered to first volunteer

The first dose of a possible vaccine for COVID-19, being developed by Erciyes University in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, has been administered to a volunteer.

“The vaccine will be tested on 44 people and the first phase will be completed in five to six weeks,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The research and development studies for the vaccine, called ERUCOV-VAC, has been completed and the first phase work of the injection has been launched following a permission from the ethics board and approval from the Health Ministry, according to a statement issued by the university yesterday.

The injection has been developed at a center of the university by its academics and produced by a local pharma company.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered to Nafiz Durna, the volunteer, yesterday.

“God willing, I will give hope to people,” Durna said.

The vaccine will be tested on volunteers aged between 18 and 55, who had not contracted COVID-19 before.

The preclinic works for the injection has been finalized and the phase 1 work for the vaccine is expected to be completed in early January 2021 and the second phase in human trials will then commence, according to Professor Mustafa Çalış, the dean of Erciyes University.

The potential vaccine will be administered to the volunteers twice with an interval of three weeks.

In a speech he delivered earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkey will offer “own vaccines” to the public in spring.

Health workers to postpone resignations, vacations
Health workers to postpone resignations, vacations

 

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  2. Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

    Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

  3. Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

    Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

  4. Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

    Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

  5. Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

    Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law
Recommended
Turkey to begin building houses for İzmir earthquake victims in a month

Turkey to begin building houses for İzmir earthquake victims in a month
Turkish presidential spokesperson recovers from COVID-19

Turkish presidential spokesperson recovers from COVID-19
‘Memory collectors’ seek private items under rubble

‘Memory collectors’ seek private items under rubble
Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’

Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’
Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey
Quake-related case suspects referred to court

Quake-related case suspects referred to court

WORLD Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges on war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.
ECONOMY Air passenger demand still depressed in September

Air passenger demand still depressed in September

With coronavirus still taking a bit bite out of travel worldwide, global air passenger demand remained highly depressed in September, according to a leading trade group.

SPORTS Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Olympic medalist Rıza Kayaalp was chosen as the 2020 Athlete of the Year at the 66th Gillette Milliyet Athlete of the Year awards on Nov. 4. 