Local artist paints portraits of Turkish movie stars across city

  • July 01 2021 07:00:00

ESKİŞEHİR
A local artist in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir has been painting the prominent actors of Yeşilçam, also known as Turkey’s Hollywood, and unforgettable names of Turkish music on the walls of workplaces across the city.

Mehmet Ateşli, a 25-year-old painter, mostly colors the walls of cafes and restaurants upon requests by business owners, and also paints on transformers and empty walls with the permission of public institutions.

After graduating from Anadolu University’s Painting Teaching Department, Ateşli became interested in mural painting and tattoo art, and turned the society’s interest and longing for nostalgia into an opportunity.

Ateşli draws the nationwide known figures of Turkish cinema, especially those from the 1970s and 1980s, on the walls.

“I reflect the pictures of many famous names, such as Kemal Sunal, Türkan Şoray and Tarık Akan on the walls. It makes me happy when the residents take selfies in front of the portraits,” he said.

Ateşli added that his biggest dream is to make huge paintings on the exteriors of buildings.

