LNG intake to reach 200 million cubic meters a day: Minister

HATAY

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said Türkiye plans to increase the amount of natural gas it can receive in liquefied form by sea to 200 million cubic meters per day within the next two years, up from 160 million cubic meters currently.

Bayraktar spoke during a visit to the BOTAŞ in the southern province of Hatay, where he inspected operations on the Ertuğrul Gazi floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) during what he said was its 139th ship-to-ship LNG transfer.

The minister said Türkiye meets part of its winter demand through pipelines, but has expanded its ability in recent years to bring in LNG by sea and convert it back into gas for the national grid. He said the Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU can regasify around 28 million cubic meters a day, helping supply Hatay, Osmaniye and nearby provinces during peak winter consumption.

Bayraktar pointed to a mix of sources feeding Türkiye’s system — including output from the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, pipeline imports from neighboring countries and LNG cargoes — arguing that the broader supply basket supports both diversification and competitiveness.

He said Ankara is planning two new FSRU projects to expand capacity: one additional unit alongside the existing Dörtyol facility that would add another 28 million cubic meters a day of regasification and effectively double local capacity and a second FSRU planned for the Mediterranean Sea coast, in a location between Gazipaşa and Anamur.

“As concrete steps are completed, we will be able to receive around 200 million cubic meters of gas per day by ship,” Bayraktar said, adding that engineering work on the new units is expected to be finalized before construction and commissioning move forward.