LNG intake to reach 200 million cubic meters a day: Minister

LNG intake to reach 200 million cubic meters a day: Minister

HATAY
LNG intake to reach 200 million cubic meters a day: Minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said Türkiye plans to increase the amount of natural gas it can receive in liquefied form by sea to 200 million cubic meters per day within the next two years, up from 160 million cubic meters currently.

Bayraktar spoke during a visit to the BOTAŞ in the southern province of Hatay, where he inspected operations on the Ertuğrul Gazi floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) during what he said was its 139th ship-to-ship LNG transfer.

The minister said Türkiye meets part of its winter demand through pipelines, but has expanded its ability in recent years to bring in LNG by sea and convert it back into gas for the national grid. He said the Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU can regasify around 28 million cubic meters a day, helping supply Hatay, Osmaniye and nearby provinces during peak winter consumption.

Bayraktar pointed to a mix of sources feeding Türkiye’s system — including output from the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, pipeline imports from neighboring countries and LNG cargoes — arguing that the broader supply basket supports both diversification and competitiveness.

He said Ankara is planning two new FSRU projects to expand capacity: one additional unit alongside the existing Dörtyol facility that would add another 28 million cubic meters a day of regasification and effectively double local capacity and a second FSRU planned for the Mediterranean Sea coast, in a location between Gazipaşa and Anamur.

“As concrete steps are completed, we will be able to receive around 200 million cubic meters of gas per day by ship,” Bayraktar said, adding that engineering work on the new units is expected to be finalized before construction and commissioning move forward.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows
Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects

Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January
Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years

Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years
Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter

Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter
Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey

Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey
Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision

Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿