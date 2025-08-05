Lindsay Lohan returns to spotlight with ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

LONDON

Lindsay Lohan has stepped back into the spotlight with “Freakier Friday,” the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 2003 hit “Freaky Friday.” Now 39 and a mother herself, Lohan says her real-life experiences helped shape her return as Anna Coleman.

“It felt like coming full circle,” she said at the film’s London premiere on Thursday. “Becoming a mom gave me a new way to connect with Anna, and this is the first time I’ve been able to bring that part of myself to a role.”

The sequel, set to hit theaters worldwide tomorrow, reunites Lohan with Jamie Lee Curtis as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman. Two decades after their original body-swap adventure, Anna is now a single mom to her teenage daughter Harper (Julia Butters). The twist? This time, both Anna and Tess swap bodies with the next generation—Harper and her soon-to-be stepsister Lily (Sophia Hammons).

Tension builds when Anna falls for Eric (Manny Jacinto), Lily’s father, and the girls — reluctant to become a family — take matters into their own hands.

Lohan, who gave birth to her first child in 2023, wanted to ensure the character of Anna reflected the growth and complexity of single motherhood. “It was important to show how she’s evolved,” she said. “I wanted people to see a version of Anna that feels real and relatable.”

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film also sees the return of Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Anna’s teenage crush from the original movie. “It was a lovefest,” Murray said of the shoot. “We all fell back into place — it felt familiar but even better.”

With a production budget of $26 million, “Freakier Friday” continues the legacy of the original, which grossed over $160 million worldwide and gained cult status. For Lohan, it marks a return not just to the screen, but to a character that has matured alongside her.

“Of course, there are nerves,” she admitted. “But if people are enjoying what I do and it brings them joy, then I’ve done what I came to do.”

The sequel begins its global theatrical rollout tomorrow.