Life of world’s tallest man to be made into documentary in London

Life of world’s tallest man to be made into documentary in London

MARDİN
Life of world’s tallest man to be made into documentary in London

Sultan Kösen, the 2.51-meter-tall resident of Mardin who has held the Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest living man for 16 years, is set to take part in a documentary chronicling his extraordinary life.

Born in the rural Dede village of Derik district, Kösen entered the Guinness Book in 2009 not only for his height but also for having the world’s largest hands at 27.5 centimeters and feet measuring size 61. Since then, he has preserved his record unchallenged.

Kösen, who has visited more than 136 countries and attracted significant public interest wherever he travels, will arrive in London on Nov. 25 for a week-long stay.

The film, produced by an international company, will trace his life story, from his childhood in southeastern Türkiye to his global recognition.

During the visit, he will also return to the Guinness World Records headquarters to have his height officially measured once again, reaffirming his long-standing title, and will sign copies of the Guinness Book at several iconic London locations.

Kösen said he takes pride in carrying the title of the tallest living person on Earth since 2009. “For nearly 16 years, I’ve held this record. My hands and feet are also the largest in the world. It is an honor, something that fills me with pride,” he said.

He added that he is grateful to represent Türkiye abroad. “We introduce our country, our beautiful Türkiye, and our culture to the world. I am proud and happy. The world already knows Sultan Kösen, and soon everyone will know even more.”

His manager and interpreter, Mehmet Veysi Bora, noted that Kösen will again be featured in the 2026 edition of the Guinness Book. He said the London documentary team aims to offer audiences a rare glimpse into Kösen’s life, while academic teams from leading universities plan to conduct health examinations for an upcoming scientific publication.

“Interest in Kösen is unmatched anywhere we go,” Bora said. “Even celebrities ask to take photos with him. This shows the unique fascination he inspires.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

    UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

  2. Brazil's Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid

    Brazil's Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid

  3. Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal

    Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal

  4. Türkiye’s intelligence chief discusses Gaza with Qatari, Egyptian officials

    Türkiye’s intelligence chief discusses Gaza with Qatari, Egyptian officials

  5. Lack of pressure encourages Israel’s massacres on Palestinians: Erdoğan

    Lack of pressure encourages Israel’s massacres on Palestinians: Erdoğan
Recommended
Türkiye’s intelligence chief discusses Gaza with Qatari, Egyptian officials

Türkiye’s intelligence chief discusses Gaza with Qatari, Egyptian officials
Lack of pressure encourages Israel’s massacres on Palestinians: Erdoğan

Lack of pressure encourages Israel’s massacres on Palestinians: Erdoğan
Türkiye detains 3 UAE intel operatives

Türkiye detains 3 UAE intel operatives
Türkiye’s advanced jet trainer Hürjet to enter mass production

Türkiye’s advanced jet trainer Hürjet to enter mass production
Authorities clarify crane use in Hagia Sophia after public concern

Authorities clarify crane use in Hagia Sophia after public concern
Netflix revisits Karabulut femicide case in true-crime documentary

Netflix revisits Karabulut femicide case in true-crime documentary
Türkiye to mandate body cameras for food inspections amid safety concerns

Türkiye to mandate body cameras for food inspections amid safety concerns
WORLD UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

The selection process for the next UN secretary-general formally began Tuesday as the presidents of the Security Council and the General Assembly issued a joint letter inviting member states to nominate candidates and outlining procedures for the months ahead.

ECONOMY Türkiye, World Bank launch $6 bln energy financing talks

Türkiye, World Bank launch $6 bln energy financing talks

Türkiye has agreed with the World Bank to initiate work on a financing package worth up to $6 billion to expand the country's electricity transmission infrastructure, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿