Life of world’s tallest man to be made into documentary in London

MARDİN

Sultan Kösen, the 2.51-meter-tall resident of Mardin who has held the Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest living man for 16 years, is set to take part in a documentary chronicling his extraordinary life.

Born in the rural Dede village of Derik district, Kösen entered the Guinness Book in 2009 not only for his height but also for having the world’s largest hands at 27.5 centimeters and feet measuring size 61. Since then, he has preserved his record unchallenged.

Kösen, who has visited more than 136 countries and attracted significant public interest wherever he travels, will arrive in London on Nov. 25 for a week-long stay.

The film, produced by an international company, will trace his life story, from his childhood in southeastern Türkiye to his global recognition.

During the visit, he will also return to the Guinness World Records headquarters to have his height officially measured once again, reaffirming his long-standing title, and will sign copies of the Guinness Book at several iconic London locations.

Kösen said he takes pride in carrying the title of the tallest living person on Earth since 2009. “For nearly 16 years, I’ve held this record. My hands and feet are also the largest in the world. It is an honor, something that fills me with pride,” he said.

He added that he is grateful to represent Türkiye abroad. “We introduce our country, our beautiful Türkiye, and our culture to the world. I am proud and happy. The world already knows Sultan Kösen, and soon everyone will know even more.”

His manager and interpreter, Mehmet Veysi Bora, noted that Kösen will again be featured in the 2026 edition of the Guinness Book. He said the London documentary team aims to offer audiences a rare glimpse into Kösen’s life, while academic teams from leading universities plan to conduct health examinations for an upcoming scientific publication.

“Interest in Kösen is unmatched anywhere we go,” Bora said. “Even celebrities ask to take photos with him. This shows the unique fascination he inspires.”