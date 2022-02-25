Licensed power generation up 5.7 percent in December 2021

ANKARA

Turkey’s electricity production increased by 5.7 percent in December 2021 on an annual basis, according to the latest data announced by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) on Feb. 24.

Total electricity production increased from 26.94 million megawatt-hours (MWh) in December 2020 to around 28.46 million MWh, the energy watchdog said in its monthly report for December 2021.

Turkey produced 31.8 percent of its electricity from natural gas, 21 percent from imported coal, 14.3 percent from lignite, 12.9 percent from hydropower and 12.2 percent from wind. Geothermal, biomass, hard coal, asphaltite, solar power, fuel oil and diesel generated the remaining share.

Electricity consumption in December last year rose to 21.7 million MWh, marking a 2.7 percent increase compared to the same month of 2020.

Industrial sector consumption held the largest share at 45.1 percent, followed by the commercial sector at 25.3 percent. The residential sector ranked third with 24.7 percent, while agricultural irrigation and street lighting accounted for the remainder.

Turkey’s installed electricity capacity was up 3.6 percent annually to 92,272 MW.

Natural gas power plants comprised 27.6 percent, while 25.2 percent came from hydropower plants and 11.4 percent from wind power plants. Lignite, imported coal, hydro, geothermal, biomass, solar power, hard coal, asphaltite, fuel oil, naphtha, LNG and diesel also contributed to installed capacity.