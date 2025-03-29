Licensed power generation up 3 percent in January

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's electricity production in January increased by around 3 percent compared to the same period last year, data from the country's energy watchdog has shown.

Total electricity generation reached up to around 29.45 million megawatt-hours (MWh) in January, Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) announced in its latest electricity market report.

The country produced electricity from several sources including 28.3 percent from natural gas, 24.9 percent from natural gas, 25 percent from imported coal and 16.4 percent from hydropower plants.

Lignite, wind, geothermal, biomass, solar power, hard coal, asphaltite and fuel oil generated the remaining share.

Electricity consumption in January increased to around 24.74 million MWh, marking a 5.4 percent growth year-on-year.

Installed electricity capacity rose by 1.2 percent to 97,505 megawatts in January, relative to January 2024.

Natural gas power plants comprised 25.1 percent of electricity installed capacity, while hydropower and wind plants accounted for 24.5 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively.

Imported coal, lignite, run-of-river hydroelectricity, biomass, solar power, geothermal, hard coal, asphaltite and fuel oil also contributed to the installed capacity.