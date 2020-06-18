Libya welcomed Turkish delegation’s visit: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • June 18 2020 09:15:37

Libya welcomed Turkish delegation’s visit: FM Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Libya welcomed Turkish delegation’s visit: FM Çavuşoğlu

Libya warmly welcomed the visit by a Turkish delegation to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said late on June 17 at a press conference.  

Earlier in the day, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj welcomed Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and National Intelligence Organization head Hakan Fidan at the instruction of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Our visit received a great welcome in Libya. The purpose of the visit is clear: it is to strongly reiterate that Turkey stands with Libya. We also discussed how the two countries can improve bilateral relations," he said.

"As you know, we have signed a memorandum of understanding with Libya about restricting maritime jurisdiction. We have discussed all of the steps to be taken in the Mediterranean in terms of energy. We talked about what is to be done to achieve a permanent ceasefire and a political decision. We also discussed how we will continue our work under the framework of the UN. We evaluated the steps to be taken within the international community," he added.

Reminding that mass graves were found in the city of Tarhuna in Libya, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey supports Libya's endeavors to take this issue to the International Criminal Court.

"These inhumane massacres should be questioned, and those responsible should be taken to the court," he stressed.

Economic ties

Turkey and Libya’s economic partnerships were also discussed during the visit, Çavuşoğlu said.

"Turkish firms' business activities were cut short in Libya due to the war. There are projects, investments that need to be completed. We therefore also discussed the economic aspects of our relations," he added.

The Turkish delegation met with Prime Minister al-Sarraj, Foreign Minister Mohammed Siyala and the chairman of Libya's High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri.

"We have visited our teams in the region who are there for training and consultancy as part of our memorandum of understanding. They are working there day and night. I congratulate them," Çavuşoğlu said.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

    Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

  2. Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

    Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

  3. Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

    Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,861, daily cases steady over 1,400

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,861, daily cases steady over 1,400

  5. High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya

    High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya
Recommended
UN picks Turkish diplomat for General Assembly presidency

UN picks Turkish diplomat for General Assembly presidency
High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya

High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya
Russian FM Lavrov’s visit ‘postponed over Libya ceasefire’

Russian FM Lavrov’s visit ‘postponed over Libya ceasefire’
Italian FMs visit to Turkey postponed

Italian FM's visit to Turkey postponed
Turkish, Japanese students meet in online seminar

Turkish, Japanese students meet in online seminar
EU appoints new ambassador to Turkey

EU appoints new ambassador to Turkey
WORLD Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing’s return to normal

Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing’s return to normal

A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has hampered the Chinese capital’s hesitant return to normality, rekindling fears for the economy as some businesses grind to a halt and consumers stay away.
ECONOMY Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

In the post-coronavirus period, Turkey has its eyes on becoming the center of supply chains and travel routes taking advantage from an ever-rising profile in the international arena, the country's vice president said on June 17. 
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in a ’Final Eight’ in Lisbon in August instead of Istanbul, UEFA said on June 17.