Liberian diplomat jumps to death at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL
In a shocking incident of its kind, a Liberian diplomat committed suicide by jumping to death from a 25-meter height at Istanbul Airport.

According to the witnesses, Aberkah Samuel Kkwame arrived at the airport’s domestic flight zone with his wife and child in a taxi.

As soon as the taxi stopped at the zone, Kkwame rushed out of the taxi and jumped down the fences.

The Liberian diplomat could not be saved despite all the efforts deployed by the medical teams arriving at the scene.

Istanbul police opened an investigation to find out the motive behind the suicide.

Liberia, officially the Republic of Liberia, is a West African country with a population of around 5 million. English is the official language, but over 20 indigenous languages are spoken in the country.

