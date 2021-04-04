Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

  • April 04 2021 10:32:00

LEICESTER-The Associated Press
Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü contracted the coronavirus while away playing for Turkey and he remains in his home country.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers disclosed the positive test after Söyüncü missed April 3's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

“He is good and feeling fine and we will go through the process seeing when he can be back,” Rodgers said.

Söyüncü remains in isolation in Turkey following the World Cup qualifiers and Rodgers said it was “highly unlikely” he would be available for next Sunday’s game at West Ham.

“The club is working with the Turkish federation to see where we’re at,” Rodgers said.

