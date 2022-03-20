LeBron passes Malone tally but Lakers slump

  • March 20 2022 15:41:00

LeBron passes Malone tally but Lakers slump

LOS ANGELES
LeBron passes Malone tally but Lakers slump

LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA’s all-time regular season points scoring rankings on March 19 but could not prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from slumping to defeat against the Washington Wizards.

James produced a typically virtuoso performance to finish with 38 points and 10 rebounds at the Wizards’ Capital One Arena.

That was enough to power James past Karl Malone into second place in the regular season scorers rankings with 36,947 points. But it did not stop the Lakers from sliding to a jarring 127-119 loss against a Wizards side which had been on a six-game losing streak.

“Just to be a part of this league for as many years as I’ve been a part of it, to be linked with some of the greatest to ever play this game, guys I’ve watched or studied, or read about, or inspired to be like, I’m just lost for words for it,” James said of his scoring achievement.

“It’s an honor for myself, for my friends and family to live these moments, for anyone who’s shared my journey.”

James, who holds the NBA’s outright scoring record for regular season and playoff games, started the game needing just 20 points to surpass Malone’s regular season total of 36,928.

James wasted no time in hunting down Malone’s benchmark, rapidly reaching double figures before moving to 16 points with back-to-back three-pointers early in the second quarter.

The four-time NBA champion then added another three-pointer to tie Malone, before finally taking sole possession of second place with a two-point layup with just over five minutes left in the second quarter.

The Washington crowd gave James an ovation after he reached the milestone, with the Lakers star saluting fans as he basked in the applause.

ECONOMY Moody’s lowers predictions on economic growth, as inflation rises

Moody’s lowers predictions on economic growth, as inflation rises
MOST POPULAR

  1. Convergence observed in positions of Ukraine, Russia: FM

    Convergence observed in positions of Ukraine, Russia: FM

  2. Erdoğan to talk to Dutch, Spanish PMs before NATO summit

    Erdoğan to talk to Dutch, Spanish PMs before NATO summit

  3. Several injured in Bolu tunnel pile-up

    Several injured in Bolu tunnel pile-up

  4. Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

    Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

  5. Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

    Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day
Recommended
Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP
Shiffrin leads World Cup giant slalom, sets up title win

Shiffrin leads World Cup giant slalom, sets up title win
Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals
Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça
54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig

54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig
Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks
WORLD Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

A man armed with a hatchet and a spray used to repel bears attacked worshipers at a mosque Saturday in Canada but no one was seriously hurt, police said.

ECONOMY Moody’s lowers predictions on economic growth, as inflation rises

Moody’s lowers predictions on economic growth, as inflation rises

Moody’s has reduced its international economic growth predictions while raising its inflation expectations due to rising commodity costs.

SPORTS Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP on Mar. 20 and then promised to give the trophy to his baby daughter.