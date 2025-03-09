Lebanon needs $11B for recovery, reconstruction: World Bank

Lebanon needs $11B for recovery, reconstruction: World Bank

NEW YORK
Lebanon needs $11B for recovery, reconstruction: World Bank

The World Bank estimated that Lebanon will need $11 billion for economic recovery and reconstruction from the conflict with Israel, according to a report Friday by the Lebanon Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) 2025.

An estimated $3 to $5 billion of the $11 billion required for restoration and recovery will require public funding, including $1 billion for the infrastructure sectors (electricity, public and municipal services, transportation, and water, wastewater, and irrigation).

Private funding, meanwhile. would be needed for $6 to $8 billion, primarily for housing, business, manufacturing and tourism.

The needs estimates are supported by the report's assessment of the conflict's economic cost to Lebanon, which comes to $14 billion, including $6.8 billion in physical structural damage and $7.2 billion in economic losses from lost revenue, decreased productivity and operational expenses, according to the report.

"Housing has been the hardest hit sector with damages estimated at $4.6 billion," it said.

With damages estimated at $3.4 billion nationwide, the commerce, industrial and tourist sectors have also been severely affected.

Lebanon's gross domestic product (GDP) was also affected, posting a 7.1 percent fall in 2024, reversing a 0.9% growth before the conflict.

"By the end of 2024, Lebanon’s cumulative GDP decline since 2019 approached 40%, compounding the effects of the multi-pronged economic downturn and impacting Lebanon’s prospects for economic growth," it added.

After months of cross-border fighting between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, that turned into a full-scale battle in September, a tenuous truce has been in effect in Lebanon since Nov. 27.

Nearly 1,100 Israeli violations by Israel of the ceasefire deal have been documented by Lebanese authorities, with at least 84 victims killed and more than 280 injured.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye backs Syrias stability amid Latakia clashes

Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

    Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

  2. Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

    Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

  3. US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

    US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

  4. Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

    Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

  5. Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye

    Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye
Recommended
Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO
US economic worries mount amid tariffs, workforce cuts

US economic worries mount amid tariffs, workforce cuts
Over 150 oil exploration wells to be drilled this year: Minister

Over 150 oil exploration wells to be drilled this year: Minister
Defense industry aims to boost exports to $11 billion by 2028

Defense industry aims to boost exports to $11 billion by 2028
Treasury posts $10.9 billion cash deficit in February

Treasury posts $10.9 billion cash deficit in February
Developers gearing up for new housing projects amid strong demand

Developers gearing up for new housing projects amid strong demand
WORLD Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The full effects of that are not immediately clear, but the territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water.
ECONOMY Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

World food prices rose 1.6 percent in February on a monthly basis, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said. 

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿