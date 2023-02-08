Leaders of Egypt, Armenia extend condolences to Türkiye

ANKARA

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan conveyed condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Feb. 7 over massive earthquakes in Türkiye.

Pashinyan offered condolences and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured, the press service of the Armenian government reported. A plane carrying the rescue squad of Armenia to the disaster zone is preparing to take off from Yerevan, the press service reported.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed grief over the loss of lives from the earthquakes and said Yerevan was ready to send rescue teams to Türkiye.

Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said El-Sisi “expressed his sincere condolences” in separate telephone conversations with Erdoğan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

German, British, and Dutch prime ministers were also among the ones calling Erdoğan to extend condolences, said the Turkish presidency.