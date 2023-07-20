Law enforcement inspect foreigners in Bursa

BURSA

Following the commencement of evening inspections in Istanbul at the start of this month aimed at detecting illegal migrants, law enforcement officers have widened their scope to include nearby Bursa province.

In a manner reminiscent of the operations in the metropolis, authorities conducted thorough inspections at 40 workplaces in Bursa, alongside rigorous identity checks. The inspections primarily focused on the Yavuz Selim, Arabatayağı and Çınarönü neighborhoods, known for their dense foreign national populations.

The coordinated efforts, led by the Bursa police, aimed to identify and address any migration-related irregularities.

During the inspections, it was revealed that six of the workplaces inspected were operating without the necessary licenses and tax plates. Consequently, these establishments faced fines, and two businesses received substantial penalties totaling more than 300,000 Turkish Liras ($11,100).

The decision to initiate inspections in Bursa came following a declaration made by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The minister had previously assured the public that efforts to detect and combat illegal immigration would be intensified not only in Istanbul, but also across all 81 provinces of the country.

Yerlikaya expressed confidence in the efficacy of these measures, stating that visible progress in curbing illegal immigration is expected within the next four to five months.