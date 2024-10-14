Latin America bank announces $3.8 bln in aid for Argentina

Latin America bank announces $3.8 bln in aid for Argentina

LONDON
Latin America bank announces $3.8 bln in aid for Argentina

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will grant Argentina over 3.8 billion dollars in funding this year, the bank's chief said in an interview on Oct. 13, praising the reforms undertaken by President Javier Milei.

In an opinion piece in the Financial Times newspaper IDB president Ilan Goldfajn praised Milei's "remarkable progress in restoring much needed fiscal balance."

In the first quarter of this year, Argentina produced its first quarterly budget surplus in 16 years.

"It hasn't been straightforward," Goldfajn said, referring to the draconian austerity measures taken by Milei, including deep spending cuts, which have been blamed for driving up poverty levels.

He urged the government to "continue improving spending efficiency and redirecting resources to better support the most vulnerable Argentines."

Public spending, he said, "must become more efficient and equitable".

He added that the IDB, which provides development assistance to Latin American and Caribbean countries, would provide over 2.4 billion dollars in public sector loans to Argentina in 2024 and that the bank's private sector arm would finance more than 20 private sector projects to the tune of 1.4 billion dollars.

During campaigning for president last year Milei wielded a chainsaw to signify his plans to slash spending and tame one of the world's highest inflation rates.

His shock therapy has led to a marked decline in inflation, which fell to 3.5 percent in September, its lowest level since November 2021, but have also driven the economy into recession.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UNs failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

    UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

  2. Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

    Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

  3. Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

    Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

  4. Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

    Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

  5. French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025

    French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025
Recommended
Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe
Energy Minister Bayraktar to visit China this week

Energy Minister Bayraktar to visit China this week
Chinese export growth slows sharply in September

Chinese export growth slows sharply in September
Ministry launching tax audits targeting large companies

Ministry launching tax audits targeting large companies
Daron Acemoğlu, Simon Johnson, James Robinson win economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality

Daron Acemoğlu, Simon Johnson, James Robinson win economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality
With inflation down, ECB eyes faster tempo of rate cuts

With inflation down, ECB eyes faster tempo of rate cuts
WORLD Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghanistan's Taliban morality ministry pledged on Monday to implement a law banning news media from publishing images of all living things, with journalists told the rule will be gradually enforced.

ECONOMY Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

The Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) has revised downward its production and export forecasts for 2024 due to the contraction in the European market, says Cengiz Eroldu, the association's president.
SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿