Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

ANKARA

The latest indicators regarding the coronavirus cases in Turkey are causing worries, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said, urging once again the public to follow hygiene rules during the normalization phase.

“In the face of the threat, we must remain vigilant. Let’s stick to the basic rules of adhering to hygiene, wearing face masks and social distancing,” he warned.

Speaking at the inauguration of Istanbul’s Kartal State Hospital on July 4, the minister reminded that the threats from the outbreak are not over yet and said that “our country and our citizens will face this danger until the last case.”

The has been an increase in the number of patients who receive treatment in intensive care units, Koca wrote separately on Twitter on July 4.

The latest data Koca shared on Twitter showed that 1,093 people were in intensive care units as of July 4, up from 1,082 in the previous day and 1,067 on July 2.

He also pointed to the slower pace in the decline of the daily confirmed cases.