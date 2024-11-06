R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

ISTANBUL
R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

Türkiye’s gross domestic expenditure on research and development (GERD) rose from 198.7 billion Turkish Liras in 2022 to 377.5 billion liras last year, a 90 percent increase, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 6.

The share of GERD in the country’s GDP increased from 1.32 percent to 1.42 percent in 2023.

Financial and non-financial corporations had the largest share in R&D expenditures with 65.1 percent, followed by higher education with 30 percent.

The share of general government R&D expenditures, including R&D expenditures made by private non-profit sector, in total R&D expenditures was 4.9 percent, TÜİK said.

Among the R&D expenditures, personnel expenditures constituted the largest expenditure item with 52.5 percent, according to the latest data.

The number of R&D personnel was 290,850 last year with 65.4 percent employed in financial and non-financial corporations, followed by 31.4 percent in higher education and 3.1 percent in general government.

At 99,195, women constituted 34.1 percent of total R&D personnel, TÜİK data showed.

R&D expenditure in 2023 was the highest in Ankara with 29.7 percent. Istanbul came second at 28.9 percent, followed by the region covering the northwestern provinces of Kocaeli, Sakarya, Düzce, Bolu and Yalova at 10.6 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump’s promises to bring peace Mideast could face several uncertainty, challenges

    Trump’s promises to bring peace Mideast could face several uncertainty, challenges

  2. Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

    Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

  3. Probe launched into DEM Party’s co-chair over remarks

    Probe launched into DEM Party’s co-chair over remarks

  4. EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

    EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

  5. 2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

    2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
Recommended
Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter
Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market

Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market
Türkiye to launch new system to address ‘water stress’

Türkiye to launch new system to address ‘water stress’
Musks Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces hardcore reform

Musk's Trump bet pays off, US gov’t faces 'hardcore' reform
China export growth beats expectations in October

China export growth beats expectations in October

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale with a big price tag

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale with a big price tag

What impact will Donald Trump have on the world economy

What impact will Donald Trump have on the world economy?
WORLD EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

The European Commissioner-designate for health and animal welfare, Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi, failed to sail through his vetting in Brussels on Nov. 6, and will have to provide further written details, according to parliamentary sources.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posted a net income of 1.1 billion Turkish Liras in the third quarter with consolidated revenues rising 15.9 percent year-on-year to 40.35 billion liras.
SPORTS Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
﻿