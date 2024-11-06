Justice minister hints at new law on mediation

ANKARA
Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has stated that his ministry is considering introducing a separate law for the mediation system, which resolves legal issues between parties without the need for court intervention.

"Mediation should have a fundamental law. We are continuing our efforts in this regard in collaboration with our scientific advisory board," Tunç said at an event in the capital Ankara on Nov. 6.

Prior to the advent of mediation, the majority of cases in Turkish courts were composed of rental-related lawsuits.

Since the mandatory introduction of mediation in rental disputes on Sept.1, 2023, parties are now required to seek mediation before taking their cases to court.

Tunç noted that since then, nearly half of these disputes have been resolved through mediation.

"We are working towards further enhancing the effectiveness of alternative dispute resolution methods in legal disputes, as well as improving them within the criminal justice system," he added.

