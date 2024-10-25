Latest EU sanctions compound aviation industry’s woes in Iran

TEHRAN

Iranian photographer Tannaz was on her way to Tehran's airport when European sanctions on flag carrier Iran Air forced her to return home, unable to make it to work in Paris.

It was within hours of the European Union announcing measures last week against prominent Iranian officials and entities, including airlines, accused of involvement in the transfer of missiles and drones for Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

Tehran has consistently said such accusations were baseless, but with Western governments unconvinced, the latest sanctions went ahead, dealing a blow to Iran's already embattled airline industry.

Unable to make it to her photoshoot in Paris as Iran Air had grounded all Europe-bound flights over the sanctions, Tannaz was left grappling with the effect on her business, uncertain how she may keep working abroad under the new restrictions.

With no other Iranian airline serving European destinations, any alternative to the cancelled Iran Air route would likely cost her much more and include a layover, increasing travel time.

Many Western and other international airlines had already suspended their Iran services, citing heightened tensions and the risk of regional conflict.

Iran Air, far cheaper than its foreign competition, was "the only airline that flew to Europe in our country," said Maghsoud Asadi Samani of the national airline association.

"With the new European Union sanctions against Iran Air, no Iranian aircraft will fly to Europe," news agency ILNA quoted Samani as saying.

Earlier Western sanctions on Iran, including those reimposed after the United States withdrew in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal, have taken a toll, too.

They contributed to soaring inflation, slashing Iranians' purchasing power, but also heavily restricted the acquisition of aircraft and spare parts, and limited access to maintenance services.

"A significant number of planes in Iran have accordingly been grounded" for years, said economist Danial Rahmat.

Ageing aircraft fleets have worsened poor safety standards, part of a host of challenges Iran's aviation sector has long grappled with.

Iranians have only a few alternatives.

Rahmat said that now, they may have to primarily rely on flights via neighboring countries to reach Europe and other parts of the world.

Not only would it "impose higher costs and longer travel hours on Iranian passengers, but it would also provide an opportunity for airlines from these countries to acquire a larger market share" at the expense of Iranian firms, said Rahmat.

Iran Air still flies to several regional destinations as well as some in Asia. Another company, Mahan Air, goes to Moscow and Beijing several times a week.

Shortly after the latest EU sanctions were announced on Oct. 14, Iran Air set up a daily route to Istanbul "to facilitate travel to Europe and reduce travellers' worries", news agency ISNA reported.