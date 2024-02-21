Lake Van Express in winter draws photographers to Bitlis

The Lake Van Express, stretching from the capital Ankara to the eastern province of Bitlis' Tatvan district, has become a focal point for photographers, particularly during the winter months.

Photographers from various cities across Türkiye flocked to Bitlis to capture the best shots of the train blending with snow-covered mountains. The Lake Van Express, offering magnificent views, especially in winter, is preferred by travel enthusiasts of all backgrounds. Besides attracting travel and adventure seekers, it has also piqued the interest of university students. Operating between Ankara and Tatvan, the express provides travelers with the opportunity to embark on a journey accompanied by breathtaking scenery during the winter season.

Capturing extraordinary moments during the journey, photographers spotlighted the Lake Van Express as an unconventional option for travel. Offering vistas of vast plains, rivers and hills covered in snow along the route, the train provides passengers of all ages with an unforgettable experience.

Suna Adak Bulut, who traveled from Istanbul to photograph the Lake Van Express in Bitlis, stated, "We came from Istanbul with other photographers. We specifically wanted to photograph the Lake Van Express. Like the Eastern Express to Kars, the Lake Van Express is a very special train, but people don't know much about it. It departs from Ankara and reaches Tatvan as its final destination. It's a very enjoyable train. Instead of being inside the train, we preferred to photograph it in the snow for our albums."

