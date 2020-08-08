Lake Hazar in Turkey’s east attracts holidaymakers

ELAZIĞ

Lake Hazar in Turkey’s eastern Elazığ province is attracting vacationers looking for places to cool off during the summer.

Located in Sivrice district, which is about 26 kilometers (16 miles) away from the city center, Lake Hazar attracts holidaymakers with its tectonic character dubbed as “the secret sea of the East”, unique scenery, natural beauties and tourist facilities.

With its 56-kilometer-long shoreline between Hazarbaba and Mastar mountains, Lake Hazar offers several water sports, camping and hiking opportunities at the elevation of 1,250 meters (4,101 feet) above sea level.

İbrahim Bahçeci, the owner of a tourist facility around the lake, said an estimated 4,000 people visit the lake daily.

“The fresh air at Lake Hazar, its clear water and natural beauties attract people. Lake Hazar is really a vital place for the people in the region,” Bahçeci said, adding that people come to the lake to cool off as the temperature is rising.

Şehmuz Altınbağ, one of the visitors who came from Belgium to his hometown Diyarbakır province in southeastern Turkey, said he comes to the lake on a day trip when he finds time.

“We visit here twice or thrice a year,” Altınbağ said, adding that they are trying to travel as much as they can to see the natural beauties in Turkey.

Lina Ak, another tourist who visited the lake for the first time, said she really liked the scenery and planned to visit the place again.