Labor Day marked with marches as workers voice demands across Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Worker organizations and unions across Türkiye gathered in multiple locations on May 1 to mark Labor Day, with the most intense celebrations and security measures unfolding in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

This year, unions announced that the main rally in Istanbul would take place in the Kadıköy district, following the authorities’ ban on gatherings in Taksim Square.

Crowds began to assemble in Kadıköy in the early hours of the day. Security was tight, with police setting up checkpoints where attendees were searched before being allowed into the rally area.

As in previous years, a small group of union leaders were permitted to lay a wreath at the Republic Monument in Taksim Square both to mark the day and to commemorate those killed during the May 1, 1977 rally — when unknown assailants opened fire on demonstrators, resulting in dozens of deaths.

After the early-morning wreath-laying ceremony, Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Türkiye (DİSK) Chairwoman Arzu Çerkezoğlu delivered a speech, extending her wishes for a meaningful celebration of the workers' holiday.

“Today, on May Day, we raise our demands and our voices together with our class siblings across five continents, from thousands of kilometers away, even if we’ve never seen each other’s faces,” said Çerkezoğlu.

She also criticized the authorities’ continued ban on demonstrations in Taksim.

Nazmi Irgat, the deputy chair of the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ), stated that labor is increasingly being devalued. He underlined that they were out on the streets to protest poor living conditions and the lack of organized labor.

As part of the May Day security measures, all roads leading to Taksim Square were closed off early in the morning. Police intervened in attempts by groups to march to Taksim from Şişli and other nearby neighborhoods.

In one such incident, police blocked a group — among them main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP Mahmut Tanal — who had gathered in Mecidiyeköy and attempted to march to Taksim. Despite repeated police warnings, several individuals who insisted on continuing the march were detained.

According to Istanbul’s branch of a lawyers’ association, over 300 people were detained across the city by midday, based on reports they received. However, this figure has yet to be confirmed by the Interior Ministry.

CHP leader Özgür Özel participated in the May Day rally organized by TÜRK-İŞ in Istanbul’s Kartal district. He is expected to join the larger demonstration in Kadıköy later in the day.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that applications were submitted for 127 outdoor events in 79 out of all 81 provinces to mark May Day, all of which were approved by the authorities.

On April 29, police detained more than 70 individuals for calling on people to gather in Taksim for May Day events. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office claimed that certain terrorist organizations “had used the symbolic importance of Labor and Solidarity Day to promote organizational propaganda by issuing such calls for assembly.”