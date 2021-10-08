Kuwaiti plane departs from Turkey after bomb threat landing

  • October 08 2021 09:29:00

Kuwaiti plane departs from Turkey after bomb threat landing

TRABZON-Anadolu Agency
Kuwaiti plane departs from Turkey after bomb threat landing

A Kuwaiti passenger plane that made an emergency landing in Turkey due to a bomb threat departed for Kuwait after all checks were completed, authorities said on Oct. 7.

The Jazeera Airways flight with 51 passengers and six crew members landed in Trabzon at around 11:18 a.m. (0818GMT), according to İsmail Ustaoğlu, governor of the Black Sea province.

Turkish forces safely evacuated all passengers and conducted a thorough search of the aircraft and luggage, he told reporters.

No explosives were found and the plane was allowed to leave for Kuwait, the official said.

Ustaoğlu said Turkish forces took extensive security measures inside and outside the Trabzon airport, with bomb disposal teams using sniffer dogs and high-tech equipment to thoroughly comb the premises.

Jazeera Airways also announced on Twitter that “all operations are now back to normal.”

The Kuwaiti airlines earlier said it received “a communication indicating a potential security situation.”

“This communication was evaluated and deemed to be not credible,” the carrier said on Twitter, but added that all flights were “provided with additional screening measures as a precaution.”

WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

    Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

  3. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

  4. Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

    Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

  5. Ankara warns Athens against arms race

    Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Recommended
Guatemalan dishes served in culinary event in Ankara

Guatemalan dishes served in culinary event in Ankara
Turkish coffee still ‘most consumed coffee’ in country

Turkish coffee still ‘most consumed coffee’ in country
Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine

Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine
Turkey condemns heinous terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Afghanistan
EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last year: Borrell

EU ties with Turkey 'greatly improved' over last year: Borrell
Ankara warns Athens against arms race

Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Germanys Merkel to visit Turkey next week

Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week
WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Oct. 9 reunification with Taiwan must happen and will happen peacefully, despite a ratcheting-up of China’s threats to attack the island.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey managed a 1-1 draw on Oct. 8 against Norway in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match in Istanbul.