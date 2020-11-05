Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

PRISTINA-The Associated Press

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges on war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.

Thaci announced his resignation at a news conference on Nov. 5. He said he was taking the step "to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo.''

Thaci was indicted by a Kosovo court based in The Hague which was set up to try alleged crimes of former ethnic Albanian rebel leaders.