Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

  • November 05 2020 14:02:00

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

PRISTINA-The Associated Press
Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges on war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.

Thaci announced his resignation at a news conference on Nov. 5. He said he was taking the step "to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo.''

Thaci was indicted by a Kosovo court based in The Hague which was set up to try alleged crimes of former ethnic Albanian rebel leaders.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  2. Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

    Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

  3. Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

    Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

  4. Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

    Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

  5. Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

    Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law
Recommended
Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FMs account

Twitter temporarily suspends Azerbaijani FM's account
Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of US Senate majority

Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of US Senate majority
Three FETÖ suspects caught in Athens with fake Greek IDs

Three FETÖ suspects caught in Athens with fake Greek IDs

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem virus surge

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem virus surge
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

WORLD Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges on war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.
ECONOMY Air passenger demand still depressed in September

Air passenger demand still depressed in September

With coronavirus still taking a bit bite out of travel worldwide, global air passenger demand remained highly depressed in September, according to a leading trade group.

SPORTS Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Olympic medalist Rıza Kayaalp was chosen as the 2020 Athlete of the Year at the 66th Gillette Milliyet Athlete of the Year awards on Nov. 4. 